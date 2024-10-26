More than £21,000 raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice by amazing Great Eastern Run team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nurses at hospice were among those who took part in half marathon

A team of amazing runners raised an incredible £21,500 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as they completed the Great Eastern Run.

Earlier this month more than 30 runners, including nurses and other staff members at the hospice, took part in the half marathon for the charity.

Among the participants at the event, for which Sue Ryder is one of the charity partners, were Sue Ryder Nurses, David Stevennette and Becky Eames, and Occupational Therapist, Amanda Hawes, who were all running to support the families they care for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The Sue Ryder team

For David, it was the second half marathon he had completed in as many months. He said: “I got a time of 1:40:31 smashing my personal best by 14 minutes which was incredible!

“The streets were lined with people, constant cheering and clapping which really spurred me on. I’ve raised around £1,300 too, which is a brilliant feeling. I'm glad my donations will go some way in helping us to continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult time of their lives.”

This was the second time Amanda had taken part in the Great Easter Run for the charity where she works. She will also be lacing up her trainers to run the London Marathon for Sue Ryder in April 2025. “I am super proud of my 2 hours and eight minutes run time at the weekend… bring on the London Marathon!

This is the second time Sue Ryder's Amanda Hawes has take part in the Great Eastern Run for families needing her care

Talking about why she continues to take on new challenges for the charity, Amanda added: “I expect my patients to push their own personal boundaries so I should expect myself to push those boundaries too. It’s a bit of me trying to give back to them.”

Currently, the government provides only about one-third (36%) of the funding that hospices need and Sue Ryder, like the rest of the sector, must rely on fundraising activities and voluntary donations to cover the remaining costs of providing palliative care services.

Leonie Hatcher, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re so proud of everyone who ran in the Great Eastern Run for Sue Ryder. It’s such an achievement that they have raised an incredible £21,500 so far. Knowing we have such a strong community backing us is truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful to everyone who took part, ran, and cheered the runners on, to help make this year’s Great Eastern Run such a success.”