A record 900 plus jobs vacancies need to be filled at companies across Peterborough in a sign of the city economy’s buoyancy.

The 931 vacancies – with 760 for permanent positions – are being promoted by the city’s Jobcentres and staff say the figure is a new high for its Find a Job website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least two jobs fairs will be held on the city this summer as employers fight to fill all their vacancies

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions shows Jobcentres in Peterborough have almost 1,000 vacancies on offer. Opportunity Peterborough boss Tom Hennessy, inset, says this reflects a general feeling of optimism among city business leaders.

The figures have been greeted by one business leader as a sign of the Peterborough economy’s strength – a verdict underlined by a city business survey, which found 43 per cent of respondents hope to increase their headcount over the next 12 months.

Stephen Lankester from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: "This is the largest number of Peterborough vacancies we’ve had on our website.

"Companies from all sectors have job openings and many are full-time positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Peterborough is a vibrant area and lots of new companies are popping up so we expect to see movement in numbers as we go through the year.

Some organisations will also have different recruitment methods which won’t be reflected in Find a job.”

He said the Jobcentre would be hosting a jobs fair for care sector employers at Peterborough Town Hall on July 21 from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of economic regeneration company Opportunity Peterborough (OP) said: “The recent Greater Peterborough Business Survey, by OP and Azets, showed 43 per cent of respondents are looking to increase their headcount over the next 12 months.

"This is at the highest level since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only four per cent are considering reducing their headcount, the lowest ever level.

He said: “This reflects a general feeling of optimism and a buoyant market in the city.”

However, the survey also found 69 per cent of respondents are finding recruitment a challenge.

The Peterborough Skills and Employment Partnership is seeking to resolve this with a number of initiatives to offer skills and careers pathways into jobs in growth and priority sectors. There is also a pilot initiative with the DWP which aims to get people back to employment through a range of support options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad