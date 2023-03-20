More than 300 people attend funeral of ‘irreplaceable’ Werrington husband, father and grandad Peter Sansby

“He’s irreplaceable. We won’t ever stop thinking about him – he was one in a million”

More than 300 people attended the funeral of well-known Werrington resident and “devoted husband, father and grandad” Peter Sansby at Peterborough Crematorium.

Pete passed away on February 16 this year, aged 61.

“He knew everyone,” Pete’s daughter, Lucy Sidorowicz, said. “He was the life and soul of the party, a joker, and never took life too seriously.”

Pete was born on November 30, 1961, at Browns farm, in Walton.

He was one of six children and moved to Fulbridge Road, in Werrington, where he grew up and continued to live later in life.

He met his wife Mandy at Werrington’s Cock Inn in 1993. The couple married eight years later, in Florida, in 2002.

Pete spent around 25 years working for Peterborough City Council, before starting his own business - Pete’s Paving and Groundworks.

His coffin was brought to Peterborough Crematorium on the back of his truck on Friday (March 17) - something Lucy said “he would’ve loved”.

“He’s irreplaceable,” she said. “We won’t ever stop thinking about him - he was one in a million.

“He loved his work, he was an old school grafter. He would always help anyone he could – no matter who they were.

“He was the best.”

Lucy said Pete gave her, brother Liam, and sister Alice “the most amazing childhood”, which he continued to do for his five grandchildren.

“We went everywhere together,” she said, speaking of the holidays and experiences the family shared together. “We have so many memories.”

The Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer attended Pete’s funeral with permission from his family.

