More than 200 vacancies expected at careers fair in Peterborough

Event will be invitation-only

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be up for grabs at an invitation-only careers fair to be held in Peterborough.

The event is being organised by Peterborough Jobcentre staff who say a range of employers have already agreed to take part with more expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought more than 200 vacancies will be available at the jobs fair.

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, expected 200 plus vacancies to be available at Jobs Fair in Peterborough

The jobs fair will take place at the Peterborough Jobscentre in Bridge Street on March 4.

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “It is invitation only – but people are welcome to ask in advance for an invitation.

"Jobcentre staff will be sending out invitations so that we can match candidates with the vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We find a much more targeted approach can be very successful.”

So far 16 companies are expected to have a presence at the jobs fair but others are also likely to attend.

Julie said: “I think we will have more than 200 vacancies on offer on the day.

She said: “Not only are there plenty of vacancies but there are also plenty of people looking for work – the issue is matching them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge companies to work with us. We find many are still reliant on the old ‘five GCSEs’ approach to recruitment. Yet we find other approaches, such as ‘work trials’ and applicants’ previous experiences, can be more successful."

These are the employers signed up so far:

Augusta Care: Support Workers for supported living

Brook Street Business - HR, Payroll, Finance, Customer Service, Call Centre

24/7 Support UK: Support Workers for young people.

Beckets Traditional Tearooms: Part time cook & part time food & beverage assistant.

Utility Warehouse: Work from home / flexible around peoples lives, self-employed opportunity in home services.

AB Agri: various roles across the agricultural industry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglian Home Improvements: Sales consultants / marketing agents / leaflet distributors

Chef de la Maison: Chefs, bar tenders, customer service staff and bakers

Prestige Nursing and Care: carer and support worker roles

British Army: Apprenticeships

Avon Cosmetics Ltd: Sales Representatives, self employed, ideal as top up hours or school hour work. Team leaders.

Easy Clean Contractors Ltd: Cleaning

Atlas Care Services: various roles with home care

The Shaw Trust/Ixion

British Army Reserve (158 Regiment RLC)

Sue Ryder: volunteering