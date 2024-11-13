Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Range of employers expected to attend

More than 150 jobs vacancies will be up for grabs today at a Jobs Fair in Peterborough.

Representatives from scores of employers will be at the event which takes place at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street from 10am to 1pm

Among the companies at the event will be Farsight Security Services, Staffline, Anglian Building Products,. Reed Recruitment, Avon Cosmetics, Timpson Ltd, Libertas Bourne, Utility Warehouse, Prestige Nursing and Care, Peterborough City Council, Nurseplus, Tresham College part of The Bedford College Group, British Army,. Diligenta and NCS.

Also present will be providers Steadfast Training, SPS Training Solutions, Reed In Partnership - Growth Works With Skills, City College Peterborough, The B2W Group and Jobsmart.

Retailers and delivery operators are also expected to be present as they search for extra staff for the Christmas sales surge.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited to host a Jobs Fair today.

"This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in various sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.”

Stephen Lankester, District Operations manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are working hard with employers to fill their vacancies, such as Diligenta and Farsight Security Services while also hosting recruitment events including today’s Jobs fair at Peterborough Jobcentre.”

“Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a new focus.

"One way is to apply for one of the hundreds of seasonal jobs being advertised locally for Christmas and New Year.”