More than 150 vacancies today at Jobs Fair in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 13th Nov 2024, 07:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Range of employers expected to attend

More than 150 jobs vacancies will be up for grabs today at a Jobs Fair in Peterborough.

Representatives from scores of employers will be at the event which takes place at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street from 10am to 1pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the companies at the event will be Farsight Security Services, Staffline, Anglian Building Products,. Reed Recruitment, Avon Cosmetics, Timpson Ltd, Libertas Bourne, Utility Warehouse, Prestige Nursing and Care, Peterborough City Council, Nurseplus, Tresham College part of The Bedford College Group, British Army,. Diligenta and NCS.

More than 150 jobs vacancies will be on offer at a Jobs Fair in PeterboroughMore than 150 jobs vacancies will be on offer at a Jobs Fair in Peterborough
More than 150 jobs vacancies will be on offer at a Jobs Fair in Peterborough

Also present will be providers Steadfast Training, SPS Training Solutions, Reed In Partnership - Growth Works With Skills, City College Peterborough, The B2W Group and Jobsmart.

Retailers and delivery operators are also expected to be present as they search for extra staff for the Christmas sales surge.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited to host a Jobs Fair today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in various sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.”

Stephen Lankester, District Operations manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are working hard with employers to fill their vacancies, such as Diligenta and Farsight Security Services while also hosting recruitment events including today’s Jobs fair at Peterborough Jobcentre.”

“Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a new focus.

"One way is to apply for one of the hundreds of seasonal jobs being advertised locally for Christmas and New Year.”

Related topics:RepresentativesJobcentreRetailers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice