More pictures as Peterborough fans celebrate a great Euros win for England
It was a night to remember for England fans in Peterborough as England progressed to the quarter-finals of the Euros.
England’s historic triumph over Germany at Wembley leaves them two more wins away from reaching their first major final since 1966.
Ukraine await them in the last eight after their dramatic victory over Sweden.
England’s last-eight clash will take place in Rome next Saturday night with the draw beginning to open up for Gareth Southgate’s men.
Switzerland’s stunning win over France on Monday night leaves them to face Spain for the right to potentially face England back at Wembley in the semi-finals.#And fans and pundits are increasingly optimistic that Gareth Southgate’s men have seldom had a better chance to make the final.
Belgium, Denmark and Italy – arguably the three most impressive teams in the tournament so far – are all safely situated in the opposite side of the draw.
But for fans in Peterborough it was enough to enjoy a great win over Germany in a night that will be long remembered.