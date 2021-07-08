More pictures as England fans in Peterborough celebrate victory over Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020

England fans will see their men’s national team in the final of a major tournament for the first time in half a century after Harry Kane sent the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final.

Skipper Kane bundled home the rebound after his weak extra-time penalty had been saved.

But England held out for a 2-1 victory, much to the delight of jubilant supporters, including the Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham and Boris Johnson at Wembley.

It was a night of mixed emotions for home fans, after Denmark took an unlikely lead only to concede an own goal equaliser 10 minutes later.

But the eventual win meant it was a night of celebration in Peterborough and across the country.

England’s men last reached a major final in 1966, while the women’s side were losing finalists at Euro 1984 and 2009.

The final against Italy will take place on Sunday at 8pm.

England fans watching the Euro 20 semi-final at the Coyotes Bar and Grill at New Road, Peterborough

