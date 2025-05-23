More opportunities for public to speak at Peterborough council meetings as scheme approved

The move has been described as "very democratic”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough councillors agreed a recommendation which will provide members of the public with more opportunities to speak at council meetings.

At a full council meeting on Monday, May 19, chair of the constitution and ethics committee Cllr Samantha Hemraj moved a recommendation for a public speaking scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme would allow any person who lives, works or studies in Peterborough, or is affected by a decision, to ask one question at a committee/sub-committee or cabinet meeting.

The council offices at Sandmartin House

Before it was agreed on, Cllr Heather Skibstead, leader of the Green Party group, put forward an amendment which would allow members of the public to ask a supplementary question too.

She said: “I note this is a new and welcome initiative to have public speaking at scrutiny and cabinet but, unlike at full council, members of the public would not be allowed to ask a supplementary question.

“I think they should be allowed to ask a supplementary in a similar way to full council. For example, to allow for clarification. They have to send a written question in and sometimes a question can be misunderstood or the answer approached in a way not intended by the person who submits the question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If members of the public have taken the time to look at the agenda, send in relevant questions and come to council, it seems they should be given the right for this one further question.

“I think supplementary questions encourage true participation from the public which is surely something we as a council should be striving for.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group Cllr Christian Hogg seconded the amendment and it was agreed by all councillors.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper supported the amendment and said it was a “very democratic thing to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to ask a question at a council meeting

Notice of questions or statements must be provided in writing or by email to the council’s democratic services team by 12pm midday, three working days before the meeting.

The notice should include a name, contact email or phone, organisation if relevant, the question or statement, and what meeting and agenda item it is for.

At the beginning of a meeting, a period of 15 minutes will be allowed for public questions, statements and responses. The chair will have the discretion to extend this period should they see fit.

The speaker will be invited to present their question or statement to the committee and there will be a time limit of three minutes.