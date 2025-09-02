More flats for Peterborough city centre planned

A former osteopath clinic in Peterborough will become flats after a planning application was approved.

The property at 56 Broadway was formerly occupied by David Longstaff Osteopath.

Mr MU Iqbal applied to Peterborough City Council in July for full planning permission to convert the building into two one-bedroom flats.

The proposal, which was approved by city council planners on August 29, will see some external alterations, including the replacement of the existing 19th century timber-framed sliding sash windows.

Planning documents stated: “The windows are to be replaced with white Ultimate Rose sash UPVc windows to match the existing window openings and to comply with the U-value with Building Regulation British Standards.

“The proposed works are to be dealt with sensitively with very careful protection and preservation of the immediate neighbouring property by the contractors, with limitation on vibration and any excavation associated with the new building works.”

The property has three on-site parking spaces, of which one is a garage space, which the council deemed acceptable.

Although not locally listed, the building is considered a non-designated heritage asset.

City council planners stated: “Overall, the proposed works are considered to result in a low level of harm to the heritage asset, primarily due to the loss of original timber sash windows.

“However, the recommended conditions are deemed sufficient to mitigate this harm. On balance, the proposal is considered acceptable, as it facilitates the continued viable use of the building.”

The development must begin within three years.