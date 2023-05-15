People of all ages and backgrounds flock to be part of ‘hugely successful show’

The annual Market Deeping Model Railway Club exhibition took place at Stamford Welland Academy over the weekend (May 13 and 14).

The exhibition showcased four of the club's own layouts: Amberdale, Mitchell Junction and Euston in ‘00’ gauge, plus a new junior layout in ‘N’ gauge.

The well-attended event also welcomed a considerable number of layouts from outside of our region, including some from as far as the North East and Yorkshire that have never been seen locally before:

“We had people from all over the country,” said club chairman Peter Davies, “it was just incredible.”

Exhibitions weren’t just limited to the indoors, either. A five-inch gauge outside track provided by Peterborough Society of Model Engineers was also on hand, along with trade stands, demonstrations and video shows.

Peter says attendance figures were up significantly from last year, with initial figures suggesting ticket sales were “about 20 per cent up” on the previous exhibition.

Peter proudly says that the exhibition, which he described as “a hugely successful show”, is now “one of the most popular and, by floor area, the biggest” in the entire region.

The event was marred some years ago when vandalism blighted the exhibition in 2019. "We would never, ever wish that on anybody,” Peter says, “but out of it came the most enormous pouring of public support.”

"We have tried to honour that and we will continue trying to honour it.”

1 . Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual exhibition Mayor of Stamford Councillor Andrew Croft and Market Deeping Model Railway Club chairman Peter Davies survey the exhibition at the Welland Academy Stamford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual exhibition Market Deeping Model Railway Club member Jenni Ashwood with the model of Euston Station. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual exhibition Alan Blackburn, James Evans, Phil Ashlee and Norman Cook attending the Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual exhibition with their model of Darlington. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Market Deeping Model Railway Club annual exhibition Michelle King, Imogen King, and Louise Evans (L to R) launch their More Little Miracles Campaign at the exhibition. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2