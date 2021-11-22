‘Mini Vine’ community centre in Peterborough forced to close due to heating issues

The Mini Vine centre at Bridge Street.

The community centre on Bridge Street, which offers access to a wide range of support, learning, leisure services and activities from the space, seven days a week, has been forced to make the decision due to heating issues that are “taking longer than anticipated to resolve.”

The centre has taken the decision to close because of the cold weather and hopes to reopen after Christmas.

A statement by Mini Vine said: “It is with regret to announce that The Mini Vine will now be closed until after Christmas due to circumstances beyond our control. We are having ongoing issues with the heating which is taking longer than anticipated to resolve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the colder weather well and truly here, we must ensure that the environment is warm and welcoming for all.

“We would like to thank you all for your support over the past few months. Since we opened in August, a whopping 8,400 of you visited us and participated in activities and workshops such as; CV Writing, Careers Advice, Light Saber Training, Arts & Crafts, Mini Museum, Library Services, Ghost Stories, Chair Making Workshops and our WOW Fitness and Wellbeing Sessions.