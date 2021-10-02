Mini Shetland Pony brings joy to Peterborough care home residents

Sammy travelled down from St Ives, with his owner Harry, to spend the afternoon with residents at Barchester Longueville Court Care Home in Orton Longueville.

Residents were given the opportunity to feed him carrots and make a fuss of him out in the gardens. He was even happy to travel in the lift so he could visit the residents that are bed bound.

The visit was organised by Michaella Walker to out a smile on everyone’s faces.

She said: “We had Sammy our Mini Shetland Pony who came to visit our home – bringing lots of joy to our residents we even got Sammy in the lift to go upstairs in the bedrooms for those residents that are bed bound. Sammy was a very happy little chappie, who loved to eat carrots from our resident’s hands. He ventured into the gardens for lots of cuddles and fuss.

“We weren’t sure if he’d go in the left to be honest as it’s a first for Sammy but with a handful of carrots there was no stopping him. The idea behind the madness was so that the residents that couldn’t see him in the gardens got to meet him in their rooms. It was absolutely lovely seeing a tiny pony pop his head round the door and see the residents beaming from ear to ear. We even got free manure for our gardens as a thank you. Thanks Sammy!”

Last Saturday, the home also held a charity Coffee Day in support of Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.’

Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Artur had baked lots of lovely cakes, for everyone to sample. Some residents had baked cakes and biscuits for the occasion too along with their visitors and members of the community, so everyone was spoilt for choice.

The Peterborough Flute Choir attended the event and played for two hours to entertain guests and residents and even donated their fee to Macmillan.

The whole day managed to a whopping £200 for Cancer research.

Michaella added: “Our Macmillan Coffee Day has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.

“We would especially like to thank Morrison’s at Werrington, who donated us with lots of cakes, tea, coffee, and raffle prizes. They really go out of our way to help with the community engagement.

“Also, a big shout out goes to the Peterborough Flute Choir. Charlie and her fab team of ten came into our home and played for a solid 2 hours to entertain us. They donated their fee towards the fantastic cause. It’s absolutely fabulous hearing this choir, our residents love listening to them.

Brian, a resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to each cake at the same time!”

