A Youtuber who is taking on a massive project to repair a £60,000 BMW M3 that crashed into a Peterborough has released a new update on his progress – which has involved major work to the front of the sports car.

The red BMW crashed into the home in Gunthorpe Ridings in May last year, causing significant damage to both the house and the car.

Mat Armstrong purchased the car for £32,000 – about half of what M3s with the same specification are sold for – and has spent more than £5,000 on other parts.

His first video of his repair job has been watched by nearly three million people, and revealed the extent of the damage – with the BMW not even able to move as the wheel was rubbing against the bodywork. The damage was so bad that he was not even sure if the car could be fixed.

Mat, who has more than two million subscribers to his channel, has now been told the BMW is repairable – and the marathon repair job has begun in earnest.

He also reveals a computer recreation of the crash, as he attempts to work out how the driver lost control of the car.

In just a few days, his latest video has more than 2.2 million views, as more people catch up with the work.

Much of the damage was caused to the rear of the BMW, and the repairs to that will be looked at in a third video in the series.

In January Muhammad Irfan (23), of Park Lane, Peterborough, was given nine points on his licence, was fined £543 and ordered to pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £217 after admitting driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance and using an insurance document with intent to deceive at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

1 . Youtuber's repair job on BMW that crashed into home Mat Armstrong is working to repair the BMW Photo: Mat Armstrong + PT Photo Sales

2 . Youtuber's repair job on BMW that crashed into home Mat has spent more than £5,000 on parts for the car Photo: Mat Armstrong Photo Sales

3 . Youtuber's repair job on BMW that crashed into home Mat removed the dashboard of the car Photo: Mat Armstrong Photo Sales

4 . Youtuber's repair job on BMW that crashed into home The BMW was badly damaged in the crash Photo: Mat Armstrong Photo Sales