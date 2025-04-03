Micro pub in Peterborough thanked for donations to two good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub has recently donated £1500 to two groups

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular micro-pub in Peterborough city centre has boosted two local good causes since suffering a break-in earlier this year.

Wonky Donkey, in Fletton, holds weekly quiz nights to raise money for local charities, along with trips out to breweries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a burglary at the site back in January, which saw a window smashed and a charity collection pot stolen, members of the community came out in force to offer support.

Wonky Donkey owner Dave Williams, left, hands over the cheque to Greg Jones, from the 2nd Nene Scouts.

They money raised through the support at the quiz nights and trips has now been given to two charities – Peterborough Lions Club and the 2nd Nene Air Scouts.

Pub owner Dave Williams said: “The money was raised from our community coming together and supporting our trips to Breweries and other pubs on our mini bus, regular charity quiz night and people just wanting to help after the break in.”

The 2nd Nene Scouts were given £500 to help with the building repairs to their scout hut, while the pub donated £1000 to the Lions to continue the good work they do in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the pub’s Facebook account, a spokesperson for the scout group said: “We really can't thank you and your wonderful customers enough for this. It's going to make such a difference to our building.” Regarding the donation, Peterborough Lions remarked: “We are so grateful to this fantastic local community pub.”

Wonky Donkey was awarded ‘City Pub of the Year 2025’ by CAMRA. For more details about the pub and the community events it hosts, visit its Facebook page.