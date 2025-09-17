Methodist chapel near Peterborough could become three ‘high-spec’ homes

A former Methodist chapel near Peterborough could be converted into three new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAMPA Portfolio Ltd submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 15 to change the use of Ailsworth Methodist Church on Main Street.

According to planning documents, the proposal would involve the conversion of the chapel into three ‘high-spec’ residential units aimed at young professionals or retirees looking for low maintenance properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the units measure well above the nationally described space standards,” a planning statement reads.

Ailsworth Methodist Church, Main Street, Ailsworth. Photo: Google

“It was felt that above average floor areas would be an important feature in a highly sought-after village like Ailsworth.”

The original chapel was built in 1860 and held its last service in 2021 before going up for sale.

The planning statement added: “The proposal will contribute positively to the character and distinctiveness of the area by re-purposing a building that is no longer suited to its original use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The character features of the building will remain unchanged but key refurbishment works will be carried out to increase the buildings lifespan such as re-pointing works and replacement windows/doors.”

Three car parking spaces would be provided at the front of the chapel via a parking court, as well as storage for shared wheelie bins and bicycles.

An existing single storey side extension would be demolished to uncover two former external openings that would be used to form access doors.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.