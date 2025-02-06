It may be an unconventional way to show dedication to a cause – but getting a tattoo of the charity’s slogan is certainly a lasting one.

Six facilitators from the Peterborough branch of Andy’s Man Club (AMC) had ‘it’s okay to talk’ permanently inked on their arms recently.

The suicide prevention charity offers peer to peer support on Monday evenings, aiming to end the stigma around men’s mental health struggles

The tattoos were the skilled and steady handiwork of Hayley Evans, owner of Ink Imaginarium, in Herlington.

Hayley and her team raised £1,960 for the charity by holding a 12-hour tattooing marathon for World Mental Health Day.

“We always ask our Facebook followers which charities they would like to support, and AMC was an overwhelming favourite,” she said.

“The whole team were involved with day itself. Dorota Cieślik, Ani Dindial and I were tattooing, and Becki Stirling and Silje Stromsten-Roberts helped with front of house and client care.”

She added: “Our clients open up about mental health struggles while being tattooed. We have a reputation for being a safe, comfortable space, which is exactly what I intended when I opened the studio in 2019.”

To say thank you for her generous donation, the six men recently braved the needle themselves.

Grant Spillman, lead facilitator for the branch, said: “Hayley raised all that money for us, and we didn’t even know about it until afterwards.

“The idea of us all getting matching tattoos started off as a joke, but then I said we should all get the charity’s #itsoktotalk slogan, and head over to Ink Imaginarium for them.

“For three of the team, it was their first and only tattoo, so a new experience for them, but I think they were all pleasantly surprised.

“Hayley and her team raised just shy of £2,000 for the charity which is fantastic. It will go towards the running of Andy’s Man Club and help us to support even more men.”

There are currently more than 200 branches of Andy’s Man Club in the UK. The local group, based in Werrington, holds weekly sessions on Mondays at 7pm.

Explaining what visitors to Peterborough group can expect, Grant said: “We are a peer to peer support group, offering a safe space for men to come along, talk about their lives and meet like-minded people.

“It is all anonymous, and there are no sign-ups needed. People can just come down to one of our sessions, see what we are about, and enjoy some free tea and biscuits. We also offer support online as well if people can’t get to a meeting in person.”

Due to the demand for the service in Peterborough, Grant says they are now looking to open another group in the southern part of the city.

"It’s due to the volume of people we see really,” he adds. “A second venue, perhaps around the Serpentine Green area, will enable us to cover the other side of the city, and help even more men.”

For more details about Peterborough Andy’s Man Club visit their Facebook page, or the charity’s main website.

1 . Nice Tats Tattooist Hayley pictured outside her sudio with Andy's Man Club facilitators, from left, Ian sears, Grant Spillman, Anthony Bannister, Mick Somers and Adrian Beeby. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Mental health support The tattoo is the slogan for the charity Andy's Man Club. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Braced Hayley tattoos Mick Somers at Ink Imaginarium Photo: Supplied Photo Sales