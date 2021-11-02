Melton meat firm gets go ahead to export to America

The Melton base of the Foyle Food Group.

Foyle Food Melton Mowbray, based in Melton Road, Six Hills, has been included on the official USDA Approved list, which means commercial exports of beef to the US can start immediately.

The decision will be a boost to the Melton site, which employs more than 80 people, as it opens up new markets to the company.

It comes after many months of intensive effort by the Northern Ireland-headquartered business to secure the USDA approval in a move that has also been supported by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), Defra, the Food Standards Agency and the UK Export Certification Partnership.

Terry Acheson, chief executive of the Foyle Food Group, said: “To get added to the USDA Approved list has been down to the hard work and dedication of staff.

“We are proud to be supplying our products in the US.”

Mr Acheson said: People now more than ever appreciate and want good quality meat.”

The company say it is the right time to enter the US market as the demand for premium products such as quality meats is increasing.

Phil Hadley, international market development director for AHDB, said: “Like their UK counterparts, USA consumers are seeking quality meat to recreate the restaurant experience at home, resulting in a switch to premium products.

“We recognise the opportunity that North America offers and has increased in-country resources and activity to maximise the potential for our levy payers.

“Since access was granted, the UK has exported over £3 million of beef, adding value across the supply chain.”

John Wilkes, AHDB’s representative in Washington DC, said: “USA consumers no longer view higher retail prices negatively for a premium meat for home consumption as opposed to the much higher costs of a premium experience in a restaurant.