If you’ve ever wondered what a three-point plug or lipstick would look like to a bug then wonder no more.

Steve Wainwright, an innovative engineer-cum-handyman from Stanground has made it his mission to take everyday items and replicate them as larger-than-life counterparts.

Tape measures, three-point plugs and lipsticks are just a few of the standard, everyday items the talented 61-year-old has gigantified over the past year.

The former electrician said it was his retirement from the ambulance service that first prompted him to take on some ‘creative’ building projects.

“I felt a bit lost,” he shared, “I’ve always truly enjoyed engineering, building [and] DIY and can put my hand to anything.”

Inspiration hit Steve when a prolonged bout of rain stopped him from “going out to play” on one of his many building projects in the garden.

“I looked at my tape measure and I thought: ‘I wonder if I can build this ten times its size?’”

Steve said he settled on 10x because it was “easy maths.”

In very short time, the creative handyman had fashioned a stunning tabel-sized tape measure, replete with retractable giant tape.

Shortly after, Steve’s wife set him another challenge.

“Can you build that ten times the size?” she asked, pointing to her lipstick.

Steve duly obliged.

Since then Steve has gone on to build ten giant versions of everyday items, such as pencils and pencil sharpeners, many of which have fascinated passers-by who have spied them from the path as they walk past his garage.

“The mums and dads bringing their kids to school are looking and going: ‘Oh my god what’s going on?’,” Steve shared, giggling.

While people’s reactions are generally very positive, Steve has noticed a distinct way in which men and women tend to respond.

“Men say: ‘Wow! That’s out of this world!, [and] women go ‘What on Earth are you going to do with that? Where are you going to put that?’.”

So where does he store them all

“They’re sort of slotted in little gaps around the house,” he shared, coyly.

Check out our wonderful gallery to see Steve’s incredible over-sized creations in more detail.

1 . 'Big stuff' Steve Wainwright of Stanground with his "big stuff" woodwork. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . 'Big stuff' Steve Wainwright of Stanground with his "big stuff" woodwork. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . 'Big stuff' Steve Wainwright of Stanground with his "big stuff" woodwork. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . 'Big stuff' Steve Wainwright of Stanground with his "big stuff" woodwork. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales