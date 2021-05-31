Meet the Peterborough friends who have opened their own bridal bountique
Two friends have made a years-long dream come true opening their own bridal boutique in Peterborough.
Despite the challenges posed by the Cvid-19 lockdowns, Heidi Semple and Julie Jordan have set up Lily Rose Bridal at Cully Court in Orton Southgate, with more than 130 gowns in stock.
Over the last 12 months they have used their time to create the boutique to harness a shared passon for wedding gowns.
Heidi said: “We appreciate that the cost can very quickly spiral, so our concept is to sell ex- stock and sample gowns - only ever tried on and never been worn - as well as a pre-loved and vintage selection.”
Julie said “I have definitely been influenced by the programme ‘Say YES to the dress’ and I absolute love helping ladies find their dream gown.
“Lily Rose Bridal wants to offer all of the one on one customer service and invite family to view and help choose the right gown, but without the hefty price tag.”
Gowns at Lily Rose Bridal start from £150 and up to £495 for the sample and vintage dresses, with sizes from six to 26.
There is also a selection of new designer range of the latest styles and an array of accessories such as veils, tiaras, belts and hair combs.