If you turn your gaze upwards on a clear summer’s evening, there’s a fair chance you will see a colourful hot air balloon easing effortlessly across the sky.

This familiar sight is ‘Shepherd’s Delight’ – better known as ‘Shep’ – and it is the prized possession of Thorney hot air ballooning enthusiast, Gary Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old, who has been a qualified pilot for over 20 years, says ballooning is in his blood:

Thorney-based hot air balloonist Gary Davies has flown all around the world in 'Shepherd's Delight, his prized balloon which can reach heights of up to 10,000 feet.

“I’ve been flying balloons since I was a one-year-old, when my dad got his licence back in 1979.”

A full-time builder by trade, Gary and his core crew of around 12 fellow enthusiasts take every opportunity they can to indulge their passion:

“After a stressful day of building houses, it’s so relaxing to be up at 2,000 feet,” he says: “it’s so calming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shepherd’s Delight is a 120,000 cubic-feet balloon which can reach heights of up to 10,000 feet. It can accommodate up to six people, and the average distance for a one-hour flight is around 15-20 miles.

Gary Davies fell in love with ballooning as a child, siting the freedom it offered as its main appeal. "With the panoramic views, you feel like you’re in control of your destiny."

It is, Gary explains, very different to the larger balloons which big-name commercial ‘experience day’ organisations fly.

“Those large balloons take up 16-20 customers and generally fly from April to October.”

“For us, ballooning is a fun private hobby and we fly all-year-round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary also takes paying passengers up with him from time to time. Indeed, he is glad to share his passion with people who’ve never tried ballooning before, asking a fraction of what commercial organisations charge:

'Shepherd's Delight - better known as 'Shep' - is a familiar sight in the evening skies around Peterborough.

“We’re happy to give people an adventure,” he says, “as long as it covers our costs.”

“Quite breathtaking”

Sharon Brooks from West Pinchbeck is someone who has recently experienced one of Gary’s adventures.

“We had a wonderful time,” she said, “The whole evening from start to finish was just fabulous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old and her husband arranged for Gary to take the couple and her mum and dad up on a flight to celebrate their wedding anniversary (champagne included).

Sharon said that, along with Gary’s “outstanding” knowledge, the highlight of the flight for her was ‘hedge-hopping’ - flying so low the balloon’s basket skimmed trees and hedges.

“Seeing all the hares and deers and everything from that height was just fabulous,” she said.

Gary acknowledged that hedge-hopping is a perennial favourite treat on any flight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going over the hedges and trees at that speed and height - you can’t do that in any other aircraft,” he notes.

My daughter, Ellie, and I agree wholeheartedly that hedge-hopping is a truly exhilarating experience. We too were fortunate enough to join Gary on a recent flight, when we were blessed with “text book conditions”: mild temperatures and clear skies.

Flying over the River Nene and seeing The Wash from 2,000 feet were my highlights, while animal spotting and “coming into land” were the standout moments for Ellie.

Gary told us he once flew 169 miles from Ullswater to Boston in four-and-a-half hours. For our one-hour flight, we made it as far as the outskirts of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time I had been in a balloon and it was, as our cheery pilot had promised, "quite breathtaking.” As someone who struggles with heights, I was surprised, pleasantly, by the fact I didn’t feel any fear or unease whatsoever.

It was also the first time I have flown without the aid of an engine and let me tell you - the sensation of soaking up sweeping 360-degree views in complete silence really is breathtaking.

What a way to travel.

‘That feeling of freedom’

As someone who has clocked up literally thousands of hours flying time, Gary has travelled far and wide with Shep:

“We’ve been right up and down the country, and all around the world,” he says, name-dropping a long list of places across Europe and the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying over the Alps at Chateau-d'Oex in Switzerland was one of Gary’s most memorable ballooning experiences. “Seeing the ancient burial grounds and stunning rock formations of the Saudi desert from the air at Al-'Ula really stands out, too,” he adds.

While it may not be as glamorous as the Saudi desert, taking off from a village farm and floating above the Peterborough countryside gives Gary that same ‘in awe’ sensation he first experienced with his dad.