Meet the finalists of the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025
This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across Peterborough, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them. This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.
A huge congratulations to everyone who made the shortlist, and a massive thank you to our judges for dedicating their time to reviewing each entry.
We extend special thanks to our panel of judges, who after carefully deliberating over the entries they have carefully selected the standout shortlist of finalists - our judges are:
Nicola March, Employment and Skills Manager - CPCA, Mr Mike Greene, Deputy Lieutenant, Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer - Peterborough’s Business Improvement District Peterborough Positive, Helen Dighton, Human Resources Manager - Paragraf, Amanda Gauton, Workforce Development Business Partner and Andrew Pakes, MP - Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Peterborough
We also express our gratitude to our partners; Diligenta, Clegg Construction Limited, Baker Perkins, Anglia Ruskin University, Allison Homes, EML Electrical, Holiday Inn Peterborough West, Inspire Education Group and our Charity Partner Aphasia Support.
We all look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at The Holiday Inn Peterborough West, on Thursday, September 25th. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony.
During the event, we will also be organising a raffle raising valuable funds for our charity partner, Aphasia Support. Aphasia Support is a growing charity dedicated to helping people with Aphasia and their carers. They provide free, personalised speech and language therapy and long-term support for those affected by stroke or head injury. Over the past year, the charity has supported many individuals, improving wellbeing and independence through one-to-one and group sessions, including computer therapy and supported conversation. Their mission is to ensure everyone with Aphasia can access support and communicate with confidence. We welcome raffle prize donations.
Keep updated, register your details on the event website and check back for our winners announcement - visit https://peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/
Meet our 2025 Finalists
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades
Kyle Simmonds, Hardy Construction (Stamford) Ltd
Leah Meredith, Phoenix Hair
Rachelle Addley, Stars Day Nurseries
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Callum Mulliss , Generation Phoenix Ltd
Ethan Allen, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.
George Owens, Compare the Market
Luke Jarvis, Vogal Group Ltd.
Olly Pedder, KFE
Sophie Sanderson, David Lloyd Clubs Peterborough
Sophy Acris, David Lloyd Clubs Peterborough
Zane Mattick, Marlor Tooling Ltd
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Archie Makepeace-Beach, Anglian Water
Ellianah Bush, St Augustine's Catholic Primary School
Roisin Byrne, Kier
Tegain Kerr, Winvic
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Ellie Jones-Griffiths, Skanska
Jack Coulson, Premier Print and Promotions Ltd
Katie Smith, Diligenta Ltd
Lily Dodwell, Buckles Law Ltd
Lucy Dickinson, Buckles Law Ltd
Michaela Restaino, Buckles Law
Olivia Humphries, The EV Network Ltd
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Ben Killgallon, McCain Foods (GB) Limited
George Lane, Vogal Group Ltd.
Kendal Thompson, Princebuild
Kyle Simmonds, Hardy Construction (Stamford) Ltd
Roisin Byrne, Kier
Tegain Kerr, Winvic
Zara Mansfield, GCE Hire Fleet
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Chris Patrickson, Vogal Group Ltd.
Emma Morpeth, Anglian Water
Jamie Raddon, Paragraf
Oscar Thomas Colegate, Rotating Equipment Verification - REV Ltd
Rheanne Lornie, Previously - Aerotron Composites Ltd
Ronnie Pratt, Omega Sinto Foundry Machinery Ltd
Ryan Handley, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.
Sydney Gleeson-Greeves, Halfords
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Amina Malik, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Daniela Rusalim, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
Ellianah Bush, St Augustine's Catholic Primary School
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Abi Mckinnon, Taylor Rose
Halle Huskisson, The Nest Spa and Beauty Therapies
Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades
Jake Fraser, Moore East Midlands
Jasmine Edmound, Buckles Law Ltd
Michaela Restaino, Buckles Law
Olly Pedder, KFE
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Joshua Blackmore, Compare The Market
Robert Stokes, Bakkavor
Mentor of the Year
Abbie Aspden, Taylor ROse
Jack Harman, GCE Hire Fleet
Sarah Amaddio, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.
Stuart O'Toole, Diligenta Ltd
Verity Pointon, Anglian Water
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year
Amanda Hyde, Diligenta Ltd
Emma Morpeth, Anglian Water
Mark Brear, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.
Roisin Byrne, Kier
Tegain Kerr, Winvic
SME Employer of the Year
Allison Homes
EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.
Locks and Shades
MDS Ltd
Paragraf
Stars Day Nurseries
Vogal Group Ltd
Large Employer of the Year
Baker Perkins, a brand of Coperion
Compare the Market
Diligenta Ltd
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Inspire Education Group
Lifetime