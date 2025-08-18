Meet the finalists of the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025

We received many applications from a variety of organisations, all united by a desire to showcase their passion for apprenticeships.

This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across Peterborough, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them. This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

A huge congratulations to everyone who made the shortlist, and a massive thank you to our judges for dedicating their time to reviewing each entry.

We extend special thanks to our panel of judges, who after carefully deliberating over the entries they have carefully selected the standout shortlist of finalists - our judges are:

Nicola March, Employment and Skills Manager - CPCA, Mr Mike Greene, Deputy Lieutenant, Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer - Peterborough’s Business Improvement District Peterborough Positive, Helen Dighton, Human Resources Manager - Paragraf, Amanda Gauton, Workforce Development Business Partner and Andrew Pakes, MP - Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Peterborough

We also express our gratitude to our partners; Diligenta, Clegg Construction Limited, Baker Perkins, Anglia Ruskin University, Allison Homes, EML Electrical, Holiday Inn Peterborough West, Inspire Education Group and our Charity Partner Aphasia Support.

We all look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at The Holiday Inn Peterborough West, on Thursday, September 25th. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony.

During the event, we will also be organising a raffle raising valuable funds for our charity partner, Aphasia Support. Aphasia Support is a growing charity dedicated to helping people with Aphasia and their carers. They provide free, personalised speech and language therapy and long-term support for those affected by stroke or head injury. Over the past year, the charity has supported many individuals, improving wellbeing and independence through one-to-one and group sessions, including computer therapy and supported conversation. Their mission is to ensure everyone with Aphasia can access support and communicate with confidence. We welcome raffle prize donations.

Keep updated, register your details on the event website and check back for our winners announcement - visit https://peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

Meet our 2025 Finalists

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades

Kyle Simmonds, Hardy Construction (Stamford) Ltd

Leah Meredith, Phoenix Hair

Rachelle Addley, Stars Day Nurseries

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Callum Mulliss , Generation Phoenix Ltd

Ethan Allen, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

George Owens, Compare the Market

Luke Jarvis, Vogal Group Ltd.

Olly Pedder, KFE

Sophie Sanderson, David Lloyd Clubs Peterborough

Sophy Acris, David Lloyd Clubs Peterborough

Zane Mattick, Marlor Tooling Ltd

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Archie Makepeace-Beach, Anglian Water

Ellianah Bush, St Augustine's Catholic Primary School

Roisin Byrne, Kier

Tegain Kerr, Winvic

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Jones-Griffiths, Skanska

Jack Coulson, Premier Print and Promotions Ltd

Katie Smith, Diligenta Ltd

Lily Dodwell, Buckles Law Ltd

Lucy Dickinson, Buckles Law Ltd

Michaela Restaino, Buckles Law

Olivia Humphries, The EV Network Ltd

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Ben Killgallon, McCain Foods (GB) Limited

George Lane, Vogal Group Ltd.

Kendal Thompson, Princebuild

Kyle Simmonds, Hardy Construction (Stamford) Ltd

Roisin Byrne, Kier

Tegain Kerr, Winvic

Zara Mansfield, GCE Hire Fleet

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Chris Patrickson, Vogal Group Ltd.

Emma Morpeth, Anglian Water

Jamie Raddon, Paragraf

Oscar Thomas Colegate, Rotating Equipment Verification - REV Ltd

Rheanne Lornie, Previously - Aerotron Composites Ltd

Ronnie Pratt, Omega Sinto Foundry Machinery Ltd

Ryan Handley, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Sydney Gleeson-Greeves, Halfords

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Amina Malik, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Daniela Rusalim, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Ellianah Bush, St Augustine's Catholic Primary School

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Abi Mckinnon, Taylor Rose

Halle Huskisson, The Nest Spa and Beauty Therapies

Jacee Carter, Locks and Shades

Jake Fraser, Moore East Midlands

Jasmine Edmound, Buckles Law Ltd

Michaela Restaino, Buckles Law

Olly Pedder, KFE

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Joshua Blackmore, Compare The Market

Robert Stokes, Bakkavor

Mentor of the Year

Abbie Aspden, Taylor ROse

Jack Harman, GCE Hire Fleet

Sarah Amaddio, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Stuart O'Toole, Diligenta Ltd

Verity Pointon, Anglian Water

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

Amanda Hyde, Diligenta Ltd

Emma Morpeth, Anglian Water

Mark Brear, EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Roisin Byrne, Kier

Tegain Kerr, Winvic

SME Employer of the Year

Allison Homes

EML Electrical Contractors Ltd.

Locks and Shades

MDS Ltd

Paragraf

Stars Day Nurseries

Vogal Group Ltd

Large Employer of the Year

Baker Perkins, a brand of Coperion

Compare the Market

Diligenta Ltd

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Inspire Education Group

Lifetime