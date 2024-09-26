Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nikki Dawson will lead a team from our region to help support and educate young people living with diabetes in Cape Town

A diabetes specialist from our region is preparing to embark on a “fresh challenge” that will see her leading efforts to help treat type 1 diabetes in South Africa.

Nikki Dawson, from Stamford, will be joining seven other Health Care Professionals (HCP's) to help support and educate young people living with the chronic disease in Cape Town.

The dedicated specialist – who this month celebrated working within the NHS for 20 years – explained the motivation behind her decision:

Stamford-based diabetes specialist Nikki Dawson (inset) will be leading a team of health professionals and teenage diabetics to South Africa in order to help support young people living with diabetes in Cape Town (image: Adobe).

“Living in the UK we are fortunate to have the fabulous NHS,” she explained. “I now feel that the time is right to give back just a little to those that are not fortunate enough to have access to this amazing medical support.”

The 41-year-old mother currently manages a team of paediatric diabetes specialist nurses who support over 440 children and young people in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Nikki explained that, in addition to her medical colleagues, she will also be taking a group of teens from our region with her to the Western Cape in April 2026:

“I have been chosen to support a fabulous project that is being run by the East of England's Children's and Young Person's Diabetes Network,” she said, “where a group of medical professionals support a cohort of young people aged 14-19, all who themselves have type 1 diabetes.”

The project will enable young people from the UK and South Africa to share experiences of living with type-1 diabetes, as seen here on a previous project in Cape Town.

The project’s aims are, Nikki admitted, ambitious: “Our intention is to work alongside a local Cape Town hospital (Tygerberg Hospital) to help them run a diabetes camp… for children and young people who come from the Cape Flats, which is one of the poorest areas in Cape Town.

“During their time at camp, the young people will participate in activities with the young people from the UK.

“They will attend and participate in education sessions that will help them to become independent in the management of their diabetes.”

Nikki has set up a JustGiving page as fundraising is the only way they will be able to cover the project’s considerable costs:

”Without fundraising, these children and young people (from the UK and South Africa) will not have the opportunity to attend this fabulous camp,” she explained.