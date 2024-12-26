Meet Sven and Olaf - the abandoned Dachshund and Cockerpoo pups now being cared for by Cambridgeshire charity Woodgreen
Two loveable pups are preparing to start their new life after they were abandoned just a week before Christmas.
Sven, a Dachshund/Mongrel type, and Olaf, a Cockerpoo, were left at a vets surgery on Wednesday, December 17, and arrived at Woodgreen Animal Charity, near Huntingdon, as emergency overnight intakes.
Neither pup had been microchipped, and both were in a poor condition.
A spokesperson for Woodgreen said Sven, thought to be around six weeks old, had a very large abdomen on arrival and was riddled with worms, as well as being underweight and very lethargic and timid.
Olaf, a little older at around 11 weeks, lots of dirt stuck in his fur, with his coat filthy and matted. He also had worms.
The spokesperson said: “They’re both being treated at Woodgreen and are doing well. Their seven-day stray time ended on Christmas Day, after which they will be made available ready to start the new year search for loving new homes.”
For more information about Woodgreen – the location where Channel 4 show The Dog House is filmed – visit https://woodgreen.org.uk/