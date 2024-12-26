Meet Sven and Olaf - the abandoned Dachshund and Cockerpoo pups now being cared for by Cambridgeshire charity Woodgreen

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:14 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The pups are now doing well after being abandoned just a week before Christmas

Two loveable pups are preparing to start their new life after they were abandoned just a week before Christmas.

Sven, a Dachshund/Mongrel type, and Olaf, a Cockerpoo, were left at a vets surgery on Wednesday, December 17, and arrived at Woodgreen Animal Charity, near Huntingdon, as emergency overnight intakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither pup had been microchipped, and both were in a poor condition.

Sven and Olaf, two puppies who were abandoned - and are now being cared for at WoodgreenSven and Olaf, two puppies who were abandoned - and are now being cared for at Woodgreen
Sven and Olaf, two puppies who were abandoned - and are now being cared for at Woodgreen

A spokesperson for Woodgreen said Sven, thought to be around six weeks old, had a very large abdomen on arrival and was riddled with worms, as well as being underweight and very lethargic and timid.

Olaf, a little older at around 11 weeks, lots of dirt stuck in his fur, with his coat filthy and matted. He also had worms.

The spokesperson said: “They’re both being treated at Woodgreen and are doing well. Their seven-day stray time ended on Christmas Day, after which they will be made available ready to start the new year search for loving new homes.”

For more information about Woodgreen – the location where Channel 4 show The Dog House is filmed – visit https://woodgreen.org.uk/

Related topics:DachshundCambridgeshire
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice