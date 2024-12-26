Meet Sven and Olaf - the abandoned Dachshund and Cockerpoo pups now being cared for by Cambridgeshire charity Woodgreen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pups are now doing well after being abandoned just a week before Christmas

Two loveable pups are preparing to start their new life after they were abandoned just a week before Christmas.

Sven, a Dachshund/Mongrel type, and Olaf, a Cockerpoo, were left at a vets surgery on Wednesday, December 17, and arrived at Woodgreen Animal Charity, near Huntingdon, as emergency overnight intakes.

Neither pup had been microchipped, and both were in a poor condition.

A spokesperson for Woodgreen said Sven, thought to be around six weeks old, had a very large abdomen on arrival and was riddled with worms, as well as being underweight and very lethargic and timid.

Olaf, a little older at around 11 weeks, lots of dirt stuck in his fur, with his coat filthy and matted. He also had worms.

The spokesperson said: “They’re both being treated at Woodgreen and are doing well. Their seven-day stray time ended on Christmas Day, after which they will be made available ready to start the new year search for loving new homes.”

For more information about Woodgreen – the location where Channel 4 show The Dog House is filmed – visit https://woodgreen.org.uk/