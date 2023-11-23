Liberty Barros has been chosen to appear on the cover of the 2024 Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s official, the world’s most flexible person is from Peterborough!

15-year-old Liberty Barros, also known as the ‘Most Flexible Girl in the world’, has now broken her third Guinness World Record and even features on the front cover of the 2024 edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an incredible year for Liberty, that has seen her collaborate with well-known content creators from across the globe, showcase her talent Dubai, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and many more cities, including Peterborough! and receive the green light for two movies, Liberty has earned her places in the famous book courtesy of her feats on Guinness World Record Day (November 16).

Liberty Barros. alongside the 2024 Guinness Book of Records.

In front of the Parliament building in Westminster, Liberty performed the fastest 20m backbend knee-lock walk, in just 22.53 seconds. The move sees Liberty completely bend backwards, grabbing the front of her legs and walking forward.

Liberty also appeared on This Morning in April where she broke another world record. This time, she smashed the record for the most repetitions of the most flexible backbend movement in the world.

The move requires Liberty to get the bottom of her ribs to the touch the ground before squatting all the way up to a backbend. Such is the difficulty of the move and her mastery of it, the move is known as the ‘Liberty Low Down.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberty also holds 15 other world records for her incredible skill.

Liberty receives the Golden Buzzer on Croatia's Got Talent. Credit: Nova TV SuperTalent Croatia.

Liberty is self-taught and develops her own routines. She discovered her incredible talent in 2017 when imitating the dance moves to Rihanna’s song ‘Umbrella.’

She has since gone onto appear in a music video alongside Prinz and his hit song Highs & Lows and has a music track of her own releasing soon.

Despite all of her jet-setting Liberty still regularly trains at Spiral Gymnastics Club in Bretton, run by former GB Olympic gymnast Katherine Everett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberty said: “We love this city, it really is underrated and we never believe any of these stories we read about it being the worst place in the country to live.

Liberty Barros with her Gold YouTube plaque for passing one million subscribers.

"Kath is absolutely lovely, we’re super appreciative her and all of the support. Various gyms around Peterborough also let us use their facilities too like Able Fitness which we are so grateful for. All of the support everyone has given us here is really appreciated.”

Liberty’s father Raam added: “We spend so much time in LA but we end up really missing here, mostly because of how hard it is to get good food in America.

Liberty has spent time plenty of time in America, where she auditioned for America’s Got Talent following her Britain’s Got Talent appearance last year, in which she wowed the judges with her ‘Jack in a Box’ audition routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also impressed judges across Europe on the Spanish and Croatian versions of the show. In Croatia, she even received the Golden Buzzer from one the judges. She will also be appearing on screens in France in the coming weeks.

Liberty and her siblings.

Liberty hopes to use her fame to star in movies showcasing her talent. She said: “I would love to be in movies, like action movies, superhero movies, even horror movies. I would just love to act and bring my flexibility to movies, that would be so cool.”

She already has a large following with over 229,000 followers in Instagram and 1.82m subscribers on Youtube.

Liberty says that she was not flexible at all when she was younger and had breathing difficulties which used to hold her back. She, however, began to practice her dance moves and the condition has since improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad