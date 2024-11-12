A dog from Peterborough is in the running to be named Britain’s Ugliest Dog 2024.

Muppet- a 12-year-old Chinese Crested- is in the running for the title of the competition run by photography company ParrotPrint.com.

Muppet is the brother of the World’s Ugliest Dog of 2012, Mugly.

Muppet’s competition will be:

Alfie, a Chihuahua

Charlie, a Pug Wire-Haired Terrier Cross

Colin, a Bulldog

Goose, a Cockapoo Bulldog Cross

Louie, a Bulldog

Muglee, a Pug Chinese Crested Cross

The winner of the competition of will be announced in December and will receive a Christmas makeover and photoshoot.

Below is Muppet’s competition.

Matt Dahan, founder of ParrotPrint.com, said: “We received hundreds of entries and these seven were the ones who made our eyes hurt when we looked at them. There really are some ugly mutts out there in the UK and we hope our contest will celebrate the best of them.

“We were clear from the outset that no pretty pets need apply and these seven certainly could not be described as good looking in any way, shape or form. Now our judges have the tough task of choosing exactly which of these mutts is the most offensive to look at.

"Who knows, perhaps it will be the first step to fame and fortune if last year's winner Peggy is anything to go by. We look forward to selecting the winner and sharing their photoshoot experience with the world when we hope to show that every dog is beautiful no matter how ugly they might first appear.”

2 . Britain's Ugliest Dog 2024 nominees Charlie, a pug wire-haired terrier cross from Barnsley. Photo: ParrotPrint.com Photo Sales

3 . Britain's Ugliest Dog 2024 nominees Goose, a cockapoo bulldog cross from London. Photo: ParrotPrint.com Photo Sales

4 . Britain's Ugliest Dog 2024 nominees Louie, a french bulldog from Newcastle. Photo: ParrotPrint.com Photo Sales