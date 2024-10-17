Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unwanted puss desscribed as a ‘cheeky boy’ has spent 234 days at RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal centre

A cat being cared for by RSPCA staff at Block Fen has achieved the unenviable accolade of being the animal centre’s longest-serving resident.

Fenton, a handsome black and white moggy has been a ‘guest’ at the animal welfare site near March for a staggering 234 days.

Described by staff as a ‘cheeky boy who is full of life’, Fenton was taken into RSPCA care in February after he was found straying and in need of help.

RSPCA staff at Block Fen have been caring for "cheeky boy" Fenton for 234 days.

Carers say the cute kitty enjoys spending his time outside on his cat scratcher, watching the world go by, or taking time out to enjoy 40 winks in his bed.

Those who know him best believe he would thrive within a home where he would be the only pet.

Sadly, Fenton is one of 118 animals currently in RSPCA care that have been waiting more than 100 days to find their ‘forever home’.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, believes the current situation highlights the ongoing rehoming crisis across England and Wales.

“It’s heartbreaking, she said, “there are so many pets that have been with us for 100 days or more and have still not been rehomed.”

She added: “We have so many absolutely wonderful dogs, cats and rabbits who through absolutely no fault of their own are sitting at rescue centres waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin.”

Karen hopes the RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive could finally provide the “rehoming moment” for the charity’s long-stay animals.

“We are appealing to potential adopters to – where possible – consider rehoming pets which have spent a particularly long time waiting for their forever home at our centres.”

Suffice to say, staff and volunteers at Block Fen are crossing their fingers that this Adoptober will be the month Fenton also finds his ‘forever home.’ Potential adopters can visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care that, like Fenton, are in need of a good home. Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.