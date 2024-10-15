A primary school in Peterborough has unveiled a new outdoor learning area funded by a substantial £150K investment.

The new play area at Thorpe Primary School in Netherton was officially opened by Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste on Monday, October 14.

“I have very fond memories of this school as my stepson was at school here when he first came to England,” the Mayor recalled. “It was a wonderful school then as it is now, and it will benefit from these great new facilities."

The design of the play area is such that it acts as a dedicated ‘outdoor classroom’ for children:

“The children will have access to a wide range of areas, including stages, water play, sandpits, open-ended construction, mud kitchens and mark making areas,” explained Rhian Neville, the school’s Early Years Lead.

“The resources and areas planned will allow children to lead their own learning, use their imagination and work alone or in groups.

“There is progression between the Nursery and Reception playgrounds, as well as a central gross motor space where the children of different ages can come together to play.

“It is a really exciting development for the school and will benefit the children of Thorpe for many years to come!”

Luke Banner, head of sales and development from pentagon play said he was pleased his company was able to create an “engaging environment that focuses on open-ended, autonomous learning where children are provided the tools and independence to pursue their own natural curiosities and interests.”

As well as improving the outdoor experiences of the school’s youngest pupils, staff at Thorpe Primary - which is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) - hope the new space will help to inspire, encourage, and spark a genuine love for learning:

“This investment underlines our commitment to ensure that, as a Trust, we have outstanding outdoor learning environments for our youngest children,” said Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust.

Headteacher Mrs Emma Anderson said the school was “thrilled” to have the new outdoor learning area, and that pupils had bestowed it with their own seal of approval.

“It has already proven to be an incredible benefit to our children,” she said.

