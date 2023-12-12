Mayor of Peterborough to lay Christmas wreath at war memorial to remember the fallen
The Mayor of Peterborough will laya holly wreath at the War Memorial in Bridge Street next week to remember the fallen.
The ceremony, taking place at 10am on Thursday, December 21, is being held to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict, in the run-up to Christmas.
The Mayor, cllr Nick Sandford, will lay a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Peterborough and the President of the Royal British Legion will be laying a wreath to represent members of the armed forces.
Cllr Sandford, said: "Christmas is a time to come together and brings great joy to many families. However, it can also be particularly hard for those who have lost loved ones who will have empty seats at their table. We will be laying our holly wreath to remember those we have lost."
For those unable to attend on the day, the service will be live-streamed on Peterborough City Council's YouTube channel and on Facebook.