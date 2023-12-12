News you can trust since 1948
Mayor of Peterborough to lay Christmas wreath at war memorial to remember the fallen

Service will take place next week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT
The Mayor of Peterborough will laya holly wreath at the War Memorial in Bridge Street next week to remember the fallen.

The ceremony, taking place at 10am on Thursday, December 21, is being held to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict, in the run-up to Christmas.

The Mayor, cllr Nick Sandford, will lay a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Peterborough and the President of the Royal British Legion will be laying a wreath to represent members of the armed forces.

Cllr Alan Dowson was mayor last year, and carried out the ceremony in Bridge StreetCllr Alan Dowson was mayor last year, and carried out the ceremony in Bridge Street
Cllr Sandford, said: "Christmas is a time to come together and brings great joy to many families. However, it can also be particularly hard for those who have lost loved ones who will have empty seats at their table. We will be laying our holly wreath to remember those we have lost."

For those unable to attend on the day, the service will be live-streamed on Peterborough City Council's YouTube channel and on Facebook.

