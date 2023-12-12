Mayor of Peterborough to lay Christmas wreath at war memorial to remember the fallen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Peterborough will laya holly wreath at the War Memorial in Bridge Street next week to remember the fallen.

The ceremony, taking place at 10am on Thursday, December 21, is being held to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict, in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor, cllr Nick Sandford, will lay a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Peterborough and the President of the Royal British Legion will be laying a wreath to represent members of the armed forces.

Cllr Alan Dowson was mayor last year, and carried out the ceremony in Bridge Street

Cllr Sandford, said: "Christmas is a time to come together and brings great joy to many families. However, it can also be particularly hard for those who have lost loved ones who will have empty seats at their table. We will be laying our holly wreath to remember those we have lost."