Mayor of Peterborough lays wreath at war memorial to remember absent friends at Christmas

Holly wreath placed at Bridge Street memorial
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Members of the armed forces who lost their lives fighting for their country have been remembered at a special Christmas service in Peterborough city centre.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, together with Major Tony Elsey, representing the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, placed a holly wreath at the War Memorial in Bridge Street on Thursday .

The short service and Christmas wreath-laying ceremony was held to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict, in the run-up to Christmas.

Major Tony Elsey representing the Royal British Legion and Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford laying wreaths.Major Tony Elsey representing the Royal British Legion and Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford laying wreaths.
Major Tony Elsey representing the Royal British Legion and Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford laying wreaths.

The Mayor laid wreath on behalf of the citizens of Peterborough and the Major Elsey will laid a wreath to represent members of the armed forces.

Councillor Sandford, said: "Christmas is a time to come together and brings great joy to many families. However, it can also be particularly hard for those who have lost loved ones who will have empty seats at their table.”

