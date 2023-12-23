Mayor of Peterborough lays wreath at war memorial to remember absent friends at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the armed forces who lost their lives fighting for their country have been remembered at a special Christmas service in Peterborough city centre.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, together with Major Tony Elsey, representing the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, placed a holly wreath at the War Memorial in Bridge Street on Thursday .

The short service and Christmas wreath-laying ceremony was held to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict, in the run-up to Christmas.

The Mayor laid wreath on behalf of the citizens of Peterborough and the Major Elsey will laid a wreath to represent members of the armed forces.