Mayor And Huntingdon pupils take first tour of developer’s new discovery house

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Phil Pearce, and the Mayoress, Debbie Pearce, joined the Year 5 class of Alconbury C of E Primary School to take the first tours around the Discovery House.

The interactive experience, created in the popular Elmsthorpe style home, has been designed to show the range of build stages of a new home and offer an insight into the quality craftsmanship of David Wilson Homes.

The school, Mayor, and Mayoress toured the home with the team at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire and completed a workbook to help them consider and understand the workings of a house.

The house features expertly designed cut-aways in the walls and ceilings, as well as displays that explain the construction process and the practices followed by the homebuilder.

Councillor Phil Pearce, Mayor of Huntingdon, said: “It was a joy to join the Year 5s in exploring the Discovery House, and see how sustainable houses of the future can be. We’re excited to see how future developments in Huntingdon and the surrounding areas can benefit from these practices.”

Patrick Geary, Class Teacher at Alconbury C of E Primary School, said: “It was great for the children to so clearly see the different stages of the build process. It’s a really well thought out educational tool, highlighting future potential careers as well as a real-life learning experience.”

The Discovery House also highlights what makes new build homes so energy efficient. According to recent research by the Home Builders Federation, consumers can also save up to £2,200 each year on bills in a new build home in comparison to an existing property.

John Dillon, Regional Managing Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Huntingdon and Alconbury C of E Primary School to tour the Discovery House. This has been a very exciting project to work on, and we’re thrilled to welcome people of all ages to explore it.

“The home is extremely insightful and we hope that it will be an educational tool to learn more about the construction industry, and how we build high quality, energy efficient homes.”

The Discovery House is now open for anyone who is interested in learning about modern methods of construction, or those who might be looking to make their own home more sustainable.

To learn more about the development or to book an appointment to visit the Discovery House, visit the website at Alconbury Weald.