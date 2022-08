Over 300 classic cars and bikes were on display at the renowned Maxey Classic Car Show on Saturday (August 15).

A late change of venue to Willowbrook Farm on Stamford Road didn’t deter the crowds- who were entertained by live bands throughout the day. The Voice Kids finalist, George Elliott was among those that performed.

Visitors were also given the chance to cast a vote for their winner in the Visitors Choice award!

1. Maxey Classic Car Show Jeremy Gibson and Richard Denham aboard a 1916 Model T Ford Speedster. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Maxey Classic Car Show Karin Williams with her New York taxi. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Maxey Classic Car Show Local motorcycle enthusiasts with their machines. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Maxey Classic Car Show Andrew Parker and Tony Dalelio looking at Andrew's Ford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales