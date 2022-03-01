Manchester City stars arrive at Peterborough hotel ahead of much-anticipated FA Cup tie

At just after 1pm, a delegation of over 50 players and support staff from the Premier League champions arrived at the Haycock Hotel in Wansford.

The squad flew into Cambridge at around 11am today and then made their way via coach to the hotel.

Manager Pep Guardiola is expected to name a strong side to take on Posh, who currently sit bottom of the Championship, in the FA Cup fifth round tie between the sides.

That is backed up by the fact that multi-million pound stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte were all seen arriving at the hotel.

1. Manchester City's team bus arrives at the Haycock Hotel, Wansford. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Kevin De Bruyne arrives. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

