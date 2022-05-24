The manager has been named for Peterborough’s newly created Business Improvement District.

Award-winning communicator with more than two decades’ experience, Pep Cipriano has been chosen as the Business Improvement manager for the BID following a ‘stringent recruitment process’.

His first task will be to start putting together a team to support the day-to-day activities of the BID, which will be based in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade.

A BID spokesman said: “The Board was looking for an individual with great knowledge of and love for Peterborough, and Pep Cipriano was a clear choice for the role which makes him the ‘face of the BID’ in the city.“A well-known representative of the city, Pep has previously worked as Marketing Manager at the City Council, City College and City Culture Peterborough.

"His experience in campaign, event and project management and stakeholder management skills will be invaluable to the BID.

Mr Cipriano said: “It’s a privilege to become a part of Peterborough’s future through the BID. I’m passionate about the city, having lived here all my life, and know it’s time to create some real positive changes for our people.

"I can’t wait to get started and get to know the business owners in the centre, as they are the BID’s key stakeholders.

"Together we can promote the city centre as a fantastic place for local residents and visitors spend time in and have a positive experience.”

Mark Broadhead, Chair of Peterborough Positive, which is overseeing the BID, said: “It’s a huge day for Peterborough and the BID as Pep joins us to take control of the implementation of the initiatives set out in our Business Plan.