Jordan Duval-Burnett

“His behaviour towards both victims was absolutely vile and left them feeling terrified”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who subjected two former girlfriends to a string of violent attacks has been jailed for almost three years.

Jordan Duval-Burnett, 32, of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, manipulated and abused the victims while in separate relationships with them, Cambs police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He met one of the victims on social media in October 2022, and just two months later, attacked her during a row,” a force spokesperson explained.

“As the victim sobbed, Duval-Burnett squeezed her arms and yelled obscenities in her face before shouting, “why can’t you keep your mouth shut?”

“Days later, on New Year’s Eve following an argument, Duval-Burnett told the victim to leave his home. She pleaded with him to talk things through, but he responded by repeatedly kicking her in the thighs.

“As the abuse continued into February 2023, the victim was criticised by Duval-Burnett for taking “so long” to cross a road. She asked him why he had turned on her, because earlier he had been talking of them moving in together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This infuriated Duval-Burnett, who shouted, “I want to smash your face in front of everyone right now”, before grabbing her arms and pushing her into an alleyway. A concerned member of the public dashed to the victim’s aid and Duval-Burnett walked off.”

They went on: “During the following month, the victim went to Duval-Burnett’s home to pick her glasses up, but when she asked for them, he threatened to slap her around the face.

“He then grabbed her with both hands, pulled her into the house and onto the stairs, hitting her on the head. Duval-Burnett’s dog jumped up at him, but he took the pet upstairs where the victim heard it yelp, so she shouted at him to leave the dog alone before fleeing.

“The relationship ended, and at the beginning of April last year, the victim posted a story on social media with photographs of injuries she’d suffered at his hands, urging women to stay away from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This had been viewed by another victim, who had been in an on/off relationship with Duval-Burnett. She said he had also been abusive to her and attacked her that month after she asked him to leave her home.”

Police said he had held her face with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other, “stamped on her and, bit her hand in a bid to take her phone from her”.

Upon hearing screams, a concerned neighbour had knocked on the door to see if the victim was ok.

The police spokesperson continued: “After reassuring the neighbour she was fine, she told Duval-Burnett to leave. He slapped her around the face and kicked her front door before leaving. He threatened the victim that if she told anyone about the attack, he would post things about her on the internet. However, Duval-Burnett was arrested the following day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, August 2, at Cambridge Crown Court, Duval-Burnett pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of assault by beating. He was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison.

DC Chris Enright, who investigated, said: “Duval-Burnett’s behaviour towards both victims, and how he spoke to them in text messages, was absolutely vile and left them feeling terrified.

“It has gone on to affect the victims, who were so brave to support the investigation. I am pleased he is behind bars, and we will continue to do all we can to put domestic abusers before the courts.

“We’re also working hard to help and support survivors. I would urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.”

Victims of domestic abuse are urged to contact police on 101 and 999 in an emergency.