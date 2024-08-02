Cambs police

Police said he spat, shouted abuse and kicked one of their officers

A man who made sexual comments towards staff at a Peterborough shop and then kicked a police officer has been ordered to pay compensation.

Cambs police said Ryan Morgan, 37, was aggressive and abusive towards staff as they served him at the Black Sheep Coffee Shop, in Queensgate shopping centre, on May 1.

A force spokesperson explained: “Police were called and his hostile behaviour continued as he tried to spit at the officers and shouted abuse, before kicking one in the hand while they were walking him to a police van.”

Morgan, of Fengate, Peterborough, admitted two counts of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault of an emergency worker by beating and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to one of the shop staff and £75 in compensation to the police officer at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (31 July).

PC Niamh Skipworth, who investigated, said: “Morgan’s intimidating and violent behaviour was completely unacceptable, and no one should have to experience that in the workplace.

“Retail crime, such as violence against staff, is something we are tackling but we need reports from the businesses to build investigations and identify those involved.”