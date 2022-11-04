Man jailed for eight years for string of child sex offences in Stamford

A man has been jailed for eight years after committing a string of child sex offences in Stamford

Dudley White, aged 52, now of Powys, Llanwrytd Wells, Wales, was charged with the offences in 2021 after the victim bravely came forward to tell police what had happened..

He was charged with 10 counts of production of indecent images of a child under 16, three counts of making indecent images of a child, four counts of assaulting a child under 16 by touching, and two counts of inciting a child under 16 in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Court news

Images included eight Category A which is the most serious, nine category B and 38 C were located on his electronic devices, including his phone.

The offences were committed while White was living in the Stamford area.

White appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on 2 November for sentence. He was sentenced to eight years in jail, given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order from the victims and placed of the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Helen Morris from Lincolnshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People department said: “I welcome the prison sentence and the ongoing protective measures that have been put in place. This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure.”

