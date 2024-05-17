Jailed: Petrica Mustafa

“These were the actions of a callous man who carried out an unprovoked attack on a lone woman”

A man who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Peterborough city centre has been jailed today (Friday).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary explain how, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 6, the victim – a woman in her 40s – was walking home from work in Peterborough city centre, along the Embankment, when 30-year-old Petrica Mustafa “grabbed her from behind”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “He [Mustafa] pushed her to the ground and snatched her handbag which was hung across her body, forcibly pulling at it until the strap broke and made off with it along The Embankment.

“The woman, who was in a state of shock and without a phone, managed to make her way home where police were called.”

Officers managed to use data from the woman’s Apple watch to track her mobile phone’s movements, and the case was found discarded on The Embankment underneath a CCTV camera.

Reviews of footage tracked Mustafa and showed him coming out of some bushes nearby, where officers later found the woman’s purse and contents of her handbag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson went on: “Continuing to track the mobile phone’s movements, officers were led to the Lincoln Road area of Millfield where they spotted Mustafa and a woman who confirmed the stolen mobile phone was at their home address.”

Mustafa, of St Pauls Road, New England, Peterborough, was arrested and later charged with robbery.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this afternoon (Friday) where he was sentenced to one year and two months in prison after previously pleading guilty to the offence.

Detective Constable Guiste from the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT), who investigated, said: “Understandably this was a frightening experience for the woman. I know she has struggled a lot with coming to terms with what happened and often thinks about what she could have done to prevent it from happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was absolutely not her fault – no one who is victim of robbery should feel that way, this was the actions of a callous man who carried out an unprovoked attack on a lone woman.

“While it doesn’t make it any less concerning, I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are rare in Peterborough. I’m pleased we were able to convict Mustafa and put him before the courts.”

In a statement provided to the courts, the victim said: “I have never been a victim of such a violent attack before. At the time of the incident, I was walking home from work – this is something I do daily and have done for years. There has never been a reason for me to feel unsafe whilst doing such a mundane task.