A heavy goods truck has collided with a roundabout on Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough.
Police were called to the scene of the incident at around 12.40pm on June 9.
The vehicle appeared to have collided with a sign post in the centre of the roundabout and was left stationary.
A man was injured in the collision, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed, and no arrests have been made.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 12.40pm today (9 June) with reports a HGV had collided with a roundabout on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough.
"Officers and paramedics have attended the scene.
“A man has been injured, but further details are unclear.
“No arrests have been made.”