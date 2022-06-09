A heavy goods truck has collided with a roundabout on Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough.

Police were called to the scene of the incident at around 12.40pm on June 9.

The vehicle appeared to have collided with a sign post in the centre of the roundabout and was left stationary.

A man was injured in the collision, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed, and no arrests have been made.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 12.40pm today (9 June) with reports a HGV had collided with a roundabout on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough.

"Officers and paramedics have attended the scene.

“A man has been injured, but further details are unclear.

“No arrests have been made.”