Man hid 150 wraps of heroin and cocaine in underwear

Dealer received two year suspended jail term

A man who was found hiding 150 wraps of class A drugs in his underwear has been sentenced.

Gerson Sami (21) was stopped by neighbourhood support officers on a slip road of the A47 on 16 October 2023 after they saw a suspected drug deal in Appleyard, Stanground, in Peterborough.

While no drugs were found in the car or during the searches of Sami and another man with him, both were taken into custody for a strip search.

There a ball of 150 wraps of heroin and cocaine were found hidden in Sami’s underwear.

Sami, of Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday ( May 15), where he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

No further action was taken against the other man.

Detective Constable Ryan Ellington, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our neighbourhood officers who were patrolling the area in response to concerns about drug dealing.

“Drug dealing and the associated criminality can have a significant impact on the community, and I encourage anyone with information to report it.”