Man found drinking alcohol in a restricted area of Peterborough city centre threatened enforcement officers

Court told of ‘uncalled-for attack’

A man caught drinking alcohol in a restricted area of Peterborough city centre was arrested after abusing enforcement officers.

Michael Stone (33) was arrested in Lincoln Road, Peterborough city centre, on April 28, after he threatened Peterborough City Council enforcement officers.

Stone had been asked to leave the city centre after he was caught drinking alcohol in Bridge Street –a breach of the public spaces protection order (PSPO) covering the area.

Stone, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 7 where he was ordered to pay £200 in compensation after admitting two counts of using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear.

PC Arshad Majeed, who investigated, said: “This was an uncalled-for attack on the enforcement officers who were simply trying to do their job.

“The PSPO is in place to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city centre, and we will continue to work with the council officers to ensure it is being adhered to.”