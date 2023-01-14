A man who’s life was saved after suffering a heart attack at a Peterborough restaurant has said he will be “forever grateful” for a quick-thinking restaurant-goer and the NHS paramedics who “brought him back to life”.

Salih Davkov’s heart stopped beating at Tavan restaurant, in Lincoln Road, while celebrating with his family on New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully, first aid trained Ivelina Banyalieva, who was at the restaurant seeing the new year in, was able to perform life-saving CPR on him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Salih Davkov with his wife and daughter

Medics from four ambulance crews fought for an hour and a half to save Salih’s life – administering 17 shocks from a defibrillator before restoring a weak pulse.

Once Salih stabilised, he was rushed to Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, where he has since made a full recovery. He said it was to his “joy and luck” that Ivelina was at the restaurant that night to help save his life.

‘Forever grateful’

"I will be forever grateful,” he said. “I was unconscious, but from the story my my wife and daughter have told me Ivelina and the ambulance teams did not give up for a second while fighting to save my life.

"There is nothing in this world with which I can thank them enough for all their efforts and professionalism.”

Ivelina, from Fengate, saw that the unconscious Salih had swallowed his tongue, which she quickly removed.

She then realised he was not breathing and had no pulse – saying she felt “lucky” to have been able to attend a first aid course, which taught her how to administer CPR.

"I’m sure anybody in my place would have done the same,” she said. "There were over 100 of us outside the restaurant, and, although everybody else at the restaurant wanted to help, they didn’t know what to do.

“I started CPR and in a few minutes the ambulance arrived.”

‘Brought back to life’

Ivelina said she was “impressed” and “grateful” for the ambulance crews and the NHS for saving Salih’s life.

“If you had asked me, he was already dead – but the ambulance service brought him back to life,” she said.

“I’ve never seen such teamwork, organisation, focus and determination to save somebody’s life.

"I’m really grateful for the NHS – in particular the emergency services. They all fought in the cold for so long that night.

"They left behind their loved ones on New Year’s Eve and they were there to save somebody’s life.”

The story even caught the eye of Peterborough MP, Paul Bristow, who read aloud the amazing efforts of Ivelina and paramedics in Parliament.

‘Good Samaritan’

Ivelina said she has since spoken to Salih and his daughter on the phone, who thanked her for her role in saving his life. She said it was just “her duty as a Good Samaritan”.

