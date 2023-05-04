Man calls on Peterborough council to move lamp post blocking his drive

A man has called on Peterborough City Council to move a lamp post blocking his drive as it is making it impossible to park a car there.

Hasnain Tejani (63) said he would find it impossible to sell his home in Fawsley Garth, Westwood, because of the post and junction box located outside his front door.

Mr Tejani has lived in Fawsley Garth for 30 years, but only removed a hedge at the front of the house within the last two years – which is when he spotted the problem.

Hasnain Tejani with lamp post outside his house at Fawsley Garth, Westwood

He said: “The post is right in the middle of the drive. We are the only ones in the street who have something like this in front of their homes.

"We can get two cars on the drive, right at the edge, but people who have visited the house have damaged their cars on the lamp post as they open their doors.

"We also don’t want people to park on the pavement, as it would block the way for wheelchairs and prams on the pavement.

"Everyone who comes here comments on where the lamp post is positioned. They can’t believe it.

"It would be impossible for us to sell the house if we tried.

"We removed the hedge and got a dropped kerb in place in front of the house Mr Tejani, who lives at the home with his wife and daughter, said he had contacted the city council about getting the items moved, saying he had been told he would have to pay £30,000.

However, the city council said they had no record of him contacting them – and urged him to get in touch.

Mr Tejani said: I am sure the post and the box could be moved a bit to one side so they are not in front of anyone’s property. It is not fair that we are the only ones to suffer.”