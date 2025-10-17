Major refurbishment work needed on canal near Peterborough due to increased flood risk

Major refurbishment work is needed on a canal near Peterborough.

The Environment Agency recently applied to Peterborough City Council for a lawful development certificate to refurbish a number of locations along a vast stretch of the Maxey Cut.

Built in the 1950s, the Maxey Cut is an artificial canal which alleviates flood risks in Market Deeping and Deeping St James from the River Welland.

A planning application reads: “Over the years, its embankments have suffered erosion, subsidence and settlement exacerbating the integrity of its banks resulting in increased flood risk in the area.

Maxey Cut. Photo: Paul Bryan/Geograph (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“To address this issue, the work shall comprise the re-profiling of approximately 4.3km of embankment along the left-hand bank of the Maxey Cut.

“There are also five localised low spots which require topping up which are located along the right-hand bank of Maxey Cut.”

The plans note that the refurbishment would require some temporary works such as access roads and temporary compounds in the vicinity of the locations where engineering interventions were required.

It is hoped that the refurbishment of the Maxey Cut would “sustain the standard of service it is meant to deliver”.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.