Peterborough Museum has been given a major funding boost – with the Government confirming more than £150,000 is coming to the historic building.

The Priestgate attraction has been given a total of £168,000 as part of the latest round of funding as part of the Government’s Museum Renewal Fund.

This is the second grant this year, bringing total government support for Peterborough Museum to over £300,000.

“This investment will ensure better access to the best of our local history, art, and creativity”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes at Peterborough Musem

The news has been welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

He said: “This is yet more good news for Peterborough Museum and our heritage attractions. I am really pleased to see final confirmation of this grant. This investment will support improvements at the museum and ensure better access to the best of our local history, art, and creativity.

"This Labour Government is committed to providing fair access to arts and culture, ensuring no one is left behind, so local people of all ages and backgrounds can take pride in our shared heritage.”

“The Doctor Who exhibition is our most successful exhibit to date, and we need to build on this success"

Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Leader of Peterborough City Council, added: “I am delighted that the Government has backed Peterborough Museum with over £300,000 over the last year to help with a new lift and to improve facilities at the venue.

"The Doctor Who exhibition is our most successful exhibit to date, and we need to build on this success to bring more visitors into the city.”

Announcing the funding, Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.

“The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change. It ensures much-loved civic museums across the East of England can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.”

In total, funding worth £2.2 million was given to museums in the East of England as part of the latest round of funding.

Hazel Edwards, South East Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “The Museum Renewal Fund is a vital lifeline for museums across the East of England. From historic dockyards to local cultural hubs, these institutions play a crucial role in connecting communities with their past and inspiring future generations. We are pleased to stand alongside these museums as they navigate today’s challenges and build towards a more sustainable future.”

There is less than a month left for people to catch the Doctor Who exhibition at Peterborough Museum, with the last day set to be November 2.

For more information visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space