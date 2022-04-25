An intense campaign is under way to persuade a major international company to make Peterborough the new location for its headquarters.

If successful, it is thought the company, which has not been named, could create up to 450 jobs in the city.

Peterborough business leaders have been in close contact with directors of the company, who recently spent a day viewing potential relocation sites across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough's chief executive Tom Hennessy says a leading international company is seriously considering a relocation to Peterborough in a move that could create up to 450 jobs.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough, told business leaders: “There has been a recent visit to Peterborough from prospective investors that could lead to the creation of 450 jobs here.

He said: “A company is looking to relocate its headquarters.

"They are looking at two potential locations, of which Peterborough is one, and if the city is chosen it could bring up to 450 quality jobs here.”

It is understood it could take several months for the international company to announce its choice of location.

Peterborough has proved to be the location of choice for a number of high quality companies over the last couple of years.

In June 2020, American spice giant McCormick announced it was creating a food production hub at Peterborough Gateway at Alwalton employing about 300 people.