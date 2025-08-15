Major cash boost for Peterborough community projects Nene Park Trust and Project Abundance

Two Peterborough community projects have secured a vital funding boost

The Nene Park Trust and the Project Abundance have been awarded funding packages from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority through its Opportunity Fund.

The initiative seeks to empower local projects that drive meaningful impact, with grants ranging from £50,000 to £150,000 - each focused on strengthening community resilience and enhance the lives of residents across the region.

Additional funding announcements are anticipated in the coming weeks, subject to final confirmation.

The Nene Park Trust has been awarded £64,460 to restore flood meadows, which will improve natural water retention, boost biodiversity and enhance public access to nature.

Chris Rollason, Conservation Manager at Nene Park Trust says, “We are really thankful to the Combined Authority for this grant towards long-overdue habitat improvements to one of our wetlands, Ham Mere.

"This grant is important to us and to the city as it will help increase the biodiversity of the site.”

And Project Abundance, which seeks to show ways of regenerative living through the environment, health and community, has been granted £110,000 to help it develop composting facilities, including equipment purchases, training programmes and volunteering opportunities.

Lewis Vernum, managing director of Project Abundance, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

"This funding will enable the organisation to invest in vital infrastructure and sustainable systems that will further our mission of regenerating our environment, health and communities, improving community wellbeing, and promoting climate-positive action.”

He said the funds would help enhance the educational market garden with:

New infrastructure to increase growing capacity and improve accessibility

Waste reduction facilities including composting systems and wormeries to recycle organic waste into nutrient-rich soil

Green energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions and increase the garden’s energy self-sufficiency.

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: "With support from the Combined Authority grant, we’re revitalising community spaces, upgrading local facilities and reinforcing our commitment to building connected, empowered and resilient communities through meaningful collaboration.”