Major 870-home Peterborough development approved by council

An outline planning application for 870 new homes on the edge of Peterborough has been approved.

Taylor Wimpey and Calco 101 Ltd submitted the proposal to Peterborough City Council in February 2019, which also included a new primary school, playing field and local centre on the site.

The large development will be located on land east of Newborough Road, Paston, known as Leeds Farm and is part of the Norwood Urban Extension, earmarked for 2,000 homes in total.

Despite initial concerns from council officers and nearby parish councils, including some uncertainty and confusion about section 106 funding and a £2 million shortfall for the school, the proposal was approved by a planning committee in 2021 following an hour and a half debate.

The outline application was formally approved by city council planners on June 11, 2025 subject to many conditions.

A reserved matters application must now be submitted before construction can begin on the homes, which includes details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

The development is initially limited to the occupation of 200 homes until further highway plans are put forward.

The 2,000-home Norwood Urban Extension is part of the city council’s Draft Local Plan that will set out how the city and the rural area will grow and change over the next 20 years.

It joins a number of other existing urban extensions at Hampton, Paston Reserve and Great Haddon, and a proposed urban extension at the East of England Showground.

A separate application was submitted in April 2023 for 1,130 new homes to complete the Norwood Urban Extension, but no decision has been made yet.