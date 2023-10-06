News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Magical adventure for children at Peterborough's Queensgate raises £2,657 for community cause

Proceeds will help fund work of Up The Garden Bath
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A magical activity world called Kids Kingdom and created in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has proved to be a huge hit with youngsters.

Designed exclusively for children, the Kids Kingdom featured a range of immersive activities where children could step into the world of grown-ups and explore their wildest

dreams and aspirations.

The magical Kids Kingdom at the Queensgate Shopping Centre with Dave Poulton, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, with Katie Chapman, the Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate, top rightThe magical Kids Kingdom at the Queensgate Shopping Centre with Dave Poulton, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, with Katie Chapman, the Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate, top right
The magical Kids Kingdom at the Queensgate Shopping Centre with Dave Poulton, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, with Katie Chapman, the Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Queensgate, top right
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The educational experience, aimed at children aged four and above, offered six professions and trades including a doctor’s surgery, florist, pizzeria, hairdressers, construction site, and supermarket.

The award-winning educational and environmental community project Up The Garden Bath also provided additional, educational, fun planting activities.

Throughout the summer Up The Garden Bath and Queensgate Shopping Centre provided low cost entertainment for children through its Kids Kingdom attraction, which cost just £1 for an hour’s play and raised more than £2,657 through entry fees, which has been donated to Up The Garden Bath.

Up The Garden Bath spokesperson and co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “It has been a summer of laughter and fun and we tried to create something special that touched so many in a positive way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are so grateful to Queensgate for supporting our cause and the money raised from this event will help us continue our educational and environmental community project and allow us to educate even more people about recycling, gardening, sustainability and wildlife preservation.”

Katie Chapman, the marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, said: “We are thrilled with the response to Kids Kingdom and how much money was raised in total.

"The money raised is going towards a fantastic cause that will continue to benefit the community of Peterborough.”

Related topics:Peterborough