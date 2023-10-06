Magical adventure for children at Peterborough's Queensgate raises £2,657 for community cause
A magical activity world called Kids Kingdom and created in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has proved to be a huge hit with youngsters.
Designed exclusively for children, the Kids Kingdom featured a range of immersive activities where children could step into the world of grown-ups and explore their wildest
dreams and aspirations.
The educational experience, aimed at children aged four and above, offered six professions and trades including a doctor’s surgery, florist, pizzeria, hairdressers, construction site, and supermarket.
The award-winning educational and environmental community project Up The Garden Bath also provided additional, educational, fun planting activities.
Throughout the summer Up The Garden Bath and Queensgate Shopping Centre provided low cost entertainment for children through its Kids Kingdom attraction, which cost just £1 for an hour’s play and raised more than £2,657 through entry fees, which has been donated to Up The Garden Bath.
Up The Garden Bath spokesperson and co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “It has been a summer of laughter and fun and we tried to create something special that touched so many in a positive way.
"We are so grateful to Queensgate for supporting our cause and the money raised from this event will help us continue our educational and environmental community project and allow us to educate even more people about recycling, gardening, sustainability and wildlife preservation.”
Katie Chapman, the marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, said: “We are thrilled with the response to Kids Kingdom and how much money was raised in total.
"The money raised is going towards a fantastic cause that will continue to benefit the community of Peterborough.”