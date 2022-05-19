A luxury boat builder in Oundle has launched a new campaign to recruit more engineering apprentices.

Fairline Yachts is looking to hire seven apprentices with the potential of a full-time position being offered on completion of the apprenticeship.

New recruits will contribute to the manufacture of high quality, luxury motoryachts and will be installing a variety of mechanical and electrical systems including gyroscopic stabilisers, sea-fire installations, domestic plumbing systems, 240-volt electrical and cabin lighting wiring circuits.

The apprentices will also be supported by a dedicated Apprentice Master.

Paul Grys, chief executive of Fairline Yachts, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time to join Fairline as we launch new products and continue production of our existing popular ranges to meet demand across the world.

“Apprentices based at our HQ in Oundle will be working on models up to 60 feet and be amongst a fantastic team of highly skilled and dedicated engineers who support production for our outstanding global dealer network.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated individuals with a keen desire to learn.

A Fairline Traga 48 GT - one of the leading motoryachts made by Fairline Yachts, which is looking to recruit engineering apprentices.

We’ve had generations of families work at Fairline throughout its rich history and seeing team members thrive throughout their careers with us is very rewarding.”

Closing date for applications is June 5. For details visit fairline.com

Apprentices will gain qualifications in Engineering Operative - Level 2, EAL Level 2 Diploma in Engineering Operations and EAL Level 2 in Engineering Operations.

The search for new apprentices comes shortly after the boat manufacturer announced it was recruiting new staff as orders picked up after the Covid-19 pandemic.