Remember the good times with these memorable photos from the past 15 years

Much-loved Truckfest – which has been a regular staple on the city’s social calendar for 40 years – will not return to its spiritual home at the East of England showground, following its 2023 swansong.

Organisers are expecting 65,000 people and around 3,000 trucks to descend upon the showground when the event takes its final bow between April 30 and May 2, 2023.

This year’s festival will, fittingly, be showcasing vintage classic trucks from 1984, the first year the festival was held.

Visitors can expect some special appearances from overseas too, with ice road trucks from the USA and an outback truck flying in from Australia.

Festival organiser Bob Limming, who established the first ever Truckfest with managing director Colin Ward back in 1984, spoke movingly about the festival’s demise.

“It’s been a huge part of our lives, and my family's lives, as well as all the truck and road haulage people,” he said.

“It’s their Glastonbury,” he added: “it’s the pilgrimage.”

With a £50 million regeneration plan on the horizon, the East of England Arena and Events Centre will be transformed into a purpose-built leisure resort, and potentially make way for a new council-backed housing development.

While this will provide significant new leisure opportunities and create hundreds of jobs, many Peterborians will be sad it’s over.

With that in mind, here are some memories of the great Truckfest events the Peterborough Telegraph had the pleasure to cover – before the festival makes tracks and uproots to Lincolnshire:

1 . Truckfest 2008 Crowds enjoying the fine weather at Truckfest 2008 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Truckfest 2009 Celebrity guest Craig Charles - famed for Red Dwarf and Robot Wars - mingles with the crowd and signs autographs at the Mercedes stand at Truckfest 2009. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Truckfest 2009 Crowds get up close and personal to the trucks at Truckfest 2009 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Truckfest 2010 Monster truck, Slingshot, does what it does best in the main arena at Truckfest 2010. Photo: paul franks Photo Sales